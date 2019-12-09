Menu

Canada

Firefighters battle large industrial fire in Schomberg

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted December 9, 2019 9:44 am
Updated December 9, 2019 10:33 am
An aerial view of the fire that broke out in Schomberg on Monday morning.
An aerial view of the fire that broke out in Schomberg on Monday morning. Kimberley Fowler / Global News

York Regional Police say firefighters are battling a large fire at an industrial building in Schomberg on Monday morning.

Crews were called to Aerospace Metal Finishing on Proctor Road near Highway 27 and Highway 9 at around 5:22 a.m.

Businesses within a half-kilometre radius of the building were evacuated around 6 a.m. out of an abundance of caution, police say.

An aerial view of the fire that broke out in Schomberg on Monday morning.
An aerial view of the fire that broke out in Schomberg on Monday morning. Kimberley Fowler / Global News

Police say there is no immediate threat to public safety, noting there is a concern of toxic chemicals inside the burning building but adding that this is not confirmed to be a risk.

There are no reports of injuries.

It is unknown what caused the fire, but police say there is no indication that it is criminal in nature.

The fire has not yet been extinguished, but firefighters say they have the fire under control.

