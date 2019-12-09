Firefighters battle large industrial fire in Schomberg

Send this page to someone via email

York Regional Police say firefighters are battling a large fire at an industrial building in Schomberg on Monday morning.

Crews were called to Aerospace Metal Finishing on Proctor Road near Highway 27 and Highway 9 at around 5:22 a.m.

Businesses within a half-kilometre radius of the building were evacuated around 6 a.m. out of an abundance of caution, police say.

An aerial view of the fire that broke out in Schomberg on Monday morning. Kimberley Fowler / Global News

Police say there is no immediate threat to public safety, noting there is a concern of toxic chemicals inside the burning building but adding that this is not confirmed to be a risk.

There are no reports of injuries.

It is unknown what caused the fire, but police say there is no indication that it is criminal in nature.

The fire has not yet been extinguished, but firefighters say they have the fire under control.

Fire – Industrial Unit on Proctor Rd #King #Schomberg

Fire department hazmat team at scene – some concern re toxic chemicals in building-working fire

Businesses beside & North of location have been evacuated as precaution – no other concerns currently

Road Closed

Will update

LD — York Regional Police (@YRP) December 9, 2019

ROAD closed – OPP have closed HWY 9 from Leonard Road to HWY 27 #KING #Schomberg

Due to fire scene on Proctor Road

LD — York Regional Police (@YRP) December 9, 2019

