Fatal Fire

Man dead following trailer fire in Clyde, Alta.

By Allison Bench Global News
Posted December 8, 2019 7:08 pm
An RCMP cruiser is seen in this undated file photograph. .
An RCMP cruiser is seen in this undated file photograph. . Alexander Quon/Global News

A man has died after a fire at a residential trailer in Clyde, Alta., on Sunday morning, according to RCMP.

Emergency crews, including Westlock County Fire Services, were called to the scene at 9:55 a.m.

Two men were in the trailer at the time but only one was able to escape safely. RCMP said the man who escaped tried to help the other get out but was unsuccessful.

The fire destroyed the trailer, RCMP said.

RCMP are investigating the cause of the fire but said it does not appear to be suspicious.

Clyde is a village about 75 kilometres north of Edmonton.

