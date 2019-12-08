CancerCare Manitoba Foundation recieves significant donation after sale of art collection

Send this page to someone via email

The CancerCare Manitoba Foundation received a major gift ahead of the holidays.

All of the proceeds of the Jim and Barbara Burns’ private art collection went to the foundation on Sunday.

The collection reached its $300,000 estimated goal with the family foundation adding in an extra $50,000 donation.

The Burns’ three children — James, Martha and Alan — made the decision to sell the collection and donate the proceeds to the foundation after their father’s passing last February.

“We were just blown away when we learned that and to know that the kind of impact that can make and we can take that money and invest it in research and patient support programs,” ssaid president and CEO of the foundation Annitta Stenning.

“We are just thrilled, we are honoured, humbled and we will take good care of those funds and make sure it has a maximum impact in a way that it will all be proud.” Tweet This

The Mayberry Fine Art hosted the auction that had 35 works of art appraised from $400 to $70,000.

Shaun Mayberry, co-owner of the gallery, says they were thrilled to market and help sell the collection.

“It’s a privilege for us to be able to host the event. James and Barbara Burns were prominent Winnipeggers who contributed to Winnipeg in many ways through involvement in the community, through business and the charitable work they did,” he said.

“Art collections have a way of living on. They’re about legacy and this is a demonstration that legacy has a way to contribute even beyond the time the owners are here.”