OHL Roundup: Saturday, December 7, 2019

HAMILTON – Kai Edmonds stopped all 20 shots he faced as the Mississauga Steelheads shut out the Hamilton Bulldogs 3-0 on Saturday in Ontario Hockey League action.

Richard Whittaker scored twice, including the eventual winner, for Mississauga (9-17-2). Duncan Penman’s insurance goal came 38 seconds after Whittaker’s winner.

Zachary Roy turned away 38 shots for the Bulldogs (13-15-2).

Neither team scored on the power play. The Steelheads were 0 for 8 and Hamilton was 0 for 5.

SPITFIRES 3 SPIRIT 0

SAGINAW, Mich. — Kari Piiroinen had a 23-save performance as Windsor blanked the Spirit.

Will Cuylle, Kyle McDonald and Connor Corcoran supplied the offence for the Spitfires (16-6-3).

Marshall Frappier stopped 29 shots in net for Saginaw (15-10-4).

—

ICEDOGS 6 STING 5

ST. CATHARINES, Ont. — Oliver Castleman and Ivan Lodnia had two goals apiece as Niagara topped Sarnia.

Akil Thomas scored the winner with 38 seconds to play for the IceDogs (12-13-5). Andrew Bruder chipped in the other goal for Niagara.

Colton Kammerer, Marek Berka, Eric Hjorth, Sean Josling and Jamieson Rees scored for the Sting (12-16-0).

—

PETES 3 FRONTENACS 1

PETERBOROUGH, Ont. — Zach Gallant’s power-play goal 12:45 into the second period was the winner as the Petes beat Kingston.

Nick Robertson and Cameron Butler also scored for Peterborough (21-7-2).

Shane Wright scored for the Frontenacs (8-16-4).

—

RANGERS 3 ATTACK 2 (SO)

OWEN SOUND, Ont. — Riley Damiani was the lone scorer in the shootout as Kitchener eked out a win over the Attack.

Declan McDonnell and Michael Vukojevic scored in regulation time for the Rangers (13-10-4).

Adam McMaster and Matthew Philip scored for Owen Sound (13-10-5).

—

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 7, 2019.

