Canada

Kaillie Humphries wins debut race with U.S. bobsled team

By Tim Reynolds The Associated Press
Posted December 7, 2019 2:41 pm
Kaillie Humphries won her World Cup women’s bobsled debut for the United States on Saturday, prevailing in the season-opener at Mount Van Hoevenberg in Lake Placid, New York.

Humphries teamed with Lauren Gibbs to finish two runs in 1 minute, 53.48 seconds. It was her 23rd World Cup gold medal — the first 22 of those coming for Canada, her homeland and the nation for which she won two Olympic gold medals.

Saturday was Humphries’ first major international race since she won the bronze for Canada at the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics. She sat out last season after filing a complaint with Canadian officials and saying she no longer felt safe in that nation’s program.

She gained her release to join the U.S. team in September and competed in a pair of North American Cup races last month.

Germany’s Stephanie Schneider drove to the silver, and Germany also got the bronze in the sled piloted by Kim Kalicki.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
2018 Pyeongchang OlympicsBobsleighKaillie HumphriesBobsledlake placidWorld Cup women's bobsled
