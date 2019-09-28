Olympic champion Kaillie Humphries released from Canadian bobsleigh group

A Canadian bobsleigh group has granted the request of Olympic bobsled champion Kaillie Humphries and released her from their program, which means she could compete for the U.S.

Bobsleigh Canada Skeleton (BCS) posted a lengthy statement on its website Saturday night, saying the board of directors has “decided to grant Kaillie’s request for a release from our program.”

“This was not an easy decision, nor was it one we took lightly,” the statement said.

“Alongside our stakeholders, we carefully weighed all the relevant factors in this important and complex decision of releasing a medal-potential athlete to one of our top competitors.”

“Ultimately, we firmly believe that supporting our current athletes and the positive culture they have developed as a team will foster the environment we need to successfully grow our sport and slide onto the international podium both now, and in the future.”

Earlier this month, Humphries had made it clear she would not compete for Canada under current BCS management. In early August, she had requested the organization release her so she could compete for the United States.

She also sought a court injunction forcing BCS to let her go, but that bid was denied last week.

“I will not be returning to Bobsleigh Canada Skeleton with the administration as it exists at this point,” Humphries told The Canadian Press in an email on Sept. 18.

Humphries, 34, is a two-time Olympic bobsled champion from Calgary who has spent 15 years with BCS. She has previously said she wanted to be released due to what she felt had been a mishandling of a harassment complaint she filed in 2018.

BCS handed the complaint to an independent third-party company that specializes in investigating such claims.

Hill Advisory Services concluded “in the investigator’s opinion, there has been no breach to relevant policy.”

Humphries has previously explained she required both a letter of release from BCS and a letter of acceptance from USA Bobsled before Monday in order to race in the 2019-20 season.

