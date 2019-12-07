Morden police nab gift card swindler

Send this page to someone via email

Morden police recently nabbed a fraudster after a local business caught one of their employees stealing and then adding illicit store credit to gift cards in October.

The southwest Manitoba town’s police service investigated, along with the company, and eventually arrested the employee and found even more fraudulently obtained gift cards, Mordon officials say.

The Mordon Police Service arrested their suspect, having found the accused had been stealing gift cards for several months. Officials say the grift saw more than $60,000 stolen.

The 19-year-old accused is charged with fraudulently obtaining credit. They’re expected to appear in Morden’s provincial court later this month.

