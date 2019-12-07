Walmart.ca pulls Christmas sweater featuring Santa with cocaine

Send this page to someone via email

Walmart Canada is apologizing after several adult-themed “ugly” Christmas sweaters — including one involving Santa and drugs — were posted for sale on its website.

“These sweaters, sold by a third-party seller on Walmart.ca, do not represent Walmart’s values and have no place on our website. We have removed these products from our marketplace. We apologize for any unintended offence this may have caused,” a spokesperson told Global News on Saturday.

One sweater shows a bug-eyed Saint Nick and three lines of a white substance that is heavily implied to be cocaine, along with the phrase “let it snow.”

“We all know how snow works. It’s white, powdery and the best snow comes straight from South America,” read the product description on Walmart’s website. “That’s bad news for jolly old St. Nick, who lives far away in the North Pole.”

“That’s why Santa really likes to savour the moment when he gets his hands on some quality, grade A, Colombian snow. He packs it in perfect lines on his coffee table and then takes a big whiff to smell the high quality aroma of the snow.” Tweet This

The sweater, which was sold on Walmart’s website, was made by clothing company FUN Wear.

Several shoppers took to social media to comment on the design.

“This is the best ugly Christmas sweater copy ever written,” wrote one user on Twitter, alluding to the product’s description on Walmart’s website.

Yall. Look at this description for this Christmas sweater from Walmart pic.twitter.com/lBdmKQ1JoZ — Jason John (@HurrbaSousJohn) December 7, 2019

Wow #Walmart @Walmart a fool for this one…check out the description on this sweater lol.https://t.co/0NgBUjvkgW — Action 🎲 Jaxon (@the1Jax) December 6, 2019

“Wow #Walmart a fool for this one … check out the description on this sweater lol,” wrote another user.

That design and some other non-family-friendly sweaters made by FUN Wear and other companies were removed from the Walmart.ca website after Global News reached out for comment on Saturday.

Another featured an upside-down snowman with its carrot nose and jingle bells suggestive of genitals while another showed Santa roasting his “chestnuts” over a holiday ornamented fireplace.

The latter sweater was still being offered for sale as of about 4 p.m. ET Saturday.

A screenshot taken of Urban Planet's Chestnuts Roasting Light Up Ugly Christmas Sweater on Dec. 7, 2019. Walmart Canada A screenshot taken of Walmart's listing of FUN Wear's Snowman Balls Ugly Christmas Sweater on Dec. 7, 2019. Walmart Canada

“SOMEHOW there was a mistake when the design for our COMPLETELY APPROPRIATE Christmas Angel Snowman sweater was brought to life. Or should we say RUTHLESSLY BUTCHERED?” read the product description for what was titled “Snowman Balls Ugly Christmas Sweater.”

“Because the end product IS NOT EVEN CLOSE to what we intended, which was a VERY NICE and FAMILY-FRIENDLY holiday garment that nearly anyone could wear without causing a MAJOR KERFUFFLE on Christmas.”

Another sweater — called “Santa Probe Ugly Christmas Sweater” — showed Santa lying on a table with his pants halfway down and an alien holding some sort of device.

A screenshot of Walmart’s listing of FUN Wear’s Santa Probe Ugly Christmas Sweater on Dec. 7, 2019. Walmart Canada

“Well, let’s just say if you’re going to zip around the world using flying reindeer to deliver gifts to millions of homes in a single night, you probably should expect some inquisitive aliens to eventually wonder how you can do it,” read its description.

Another sweater showed what appeared to be Mrs. Claus winding up to whip Mr. Claus’ behind.

A screenshot taken of Walmart’s listing of Forum Novelties Ugly Christmas Naughty Santa Adult Sweater on Dec. 7, 2019. Walmart Canada

