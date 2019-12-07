Menu

Crime

Toronto man charged with alleged human trafficking of 17-year-old girl in Mississauga

By The Canadian Press
Posted December 7, 2019 11:04 am
Peel police has charged Khumane Agil with human trafficking offences in Mississauga. .
Peel Regional Police

Peel Region police say the 40-year-old suspect was charged on Thursday with several human trafficking offences as well as assault, uttering threats and robbery.

Police say the investigation began earlier this month and involved a 17-year-old girl who had allegedly been exploited in the sex trade over a two-month period.

Investigators allege the suspect exercised control over all aspects of the girl’s life and profited as a result.

They also say there may be other victims and they’re urging anyone with information to come forward.

The suspect appeared at the Ontario Court of Justice for a bail hearing on Friday.

Human trafficking ‘hidden issue’ in Canada, experts say
Human trafficking ‘hidden issue’ in Canada, experts say
© 2019 The Canadian Press
