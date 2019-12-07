Menu

Sports

OHL Roundup: Friday, December 6, 2019

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 7, 2019 12:22 am
Updated December 7, 2019 12:23 am

LONDON, Ont. – Brady Lyle scored twice and Matthew Struthers added a goal and two assists as the Owen Sound Attack beat the London Knights 6-3 on Friday in Ontario Hockey League action.

Kaleb Pearson, Deni Goure and Igor Chibrikov rounded out the offence for the Attack (13-10-4), who have won three in a row.

Alec Regula, Ben Roger and Nathan Dunkley found the back of the net for the Knights (17-7-2), who have dropped back-to-back games since a seven-game win streak.

Mack Guzda made 26 saves for Owen Sound. Brett Brochu gave up five goals on 21 shots to take the loss for London.

FRONTENACS 7 PETES 2

KINGSTON, Ont. — Dawson Baker potted a hat trick as the Frontenacs (8-15-4) won their third in a row while handing Peterbrough (20-7-2) its first regulation loss in eight outings.

GREYHOUNDS 2 OTTERS 1

ERIE, Pa. — Billy Constantinou set up both of his club’s goals including Zack Trott’s eventual winner as Sault Ste. Marie (12-15-2) dealt the Otters (11-9-8) their fourth loss in a row.

BULLDOGS 6 STEELHEADS 4

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — Jan Jenik and Avery Hayes had a pair of goals apiece as Hamilton (13-14-2) toppled the Steelheads (8-17-2).

SPIRIT 11 STING 8

SARNIA, Ont. — Cole Perfetti had two goals and an assist, Damien Giroux struck twice and Cole Coskey had a goal and three helpers as Saginaw (15-9-4) got by the Sting (12-15-0).

WOLVES 8 FIREBIRDS 5

SUDBURY, Ont. — Quinton Byfield had a goal and four assists and David Levin scored twice as the Wolves (17-11-1) defeated Flint (17-11-0) for their third win in a row.

RANGERS 6 GENERALS 4

KITCHENER, Ont. — Jonathan Yantsis scored twice and Michael Vukojevic had four assists as the Rangers (12-10-4) extended their win streak to five while dealing Oshawa (16-9-2) its fourth straight loss.

STORM 4 COLTS 0

GUELPH, Ont. — Nico Daws made 39 saves and Cam Hillis had a pair of goals as the Storm (17-5-4) blanked Barrie (13-10-2).

67’s 4 OLYMPIQUES 0

GATINEAU, Que., — Cedrick Andree stopped all 32 shots he faced as Ottawa (21-6-0) blanked the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League’s Olympiques (7-19-3) in ‘The Battle of the Ottawa River.’

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 6, 2019.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
