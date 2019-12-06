Calgary Stampeders re-sign defensive back Jamar Wall

Send this page to someone via email

The Calgary Stampeders have re-signed defensive back Jamar Wall.

The eight-year veteran from Lubbock, Texas, has played 128 career regular-season games for the Stampeders, including 16 starts at strong-side linebacker 2019.

Wall served as one of the team captains this past season and was fourth on the team with 67 defensive tackles and added one special-teams tackle, one sack and three knockdowns.

Wall also started the Western semifinal and recorded four tackles including one tackle for loss as Calgary lost to eventual Grey Cup champion Winnipeg 35-14.

He was scheduled to become a free agent in February.

“Jamar is one of our veteran leaders and has long been an important player and a stabilizing force for our defence,” Stampeders president and general manager John Hufnagel said in a statement. “I’m very pleased that he will be back in 2020 and look forward to seeing him maintain his high level of play.”

