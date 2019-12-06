Off-duty Mountie pulls man from burning home in Hanover, Man.

Send this page to someone via email

A quick-thinking off-duty RCMP officer saved a man’s life in the RM of Hanover Thursday afternoon.

Cpl. Mike Martens, with the Steinbach detachment, spotted flames coming from a mobile home on Clearsprings Road around 4 p.m. and called 911 before driving over to help.

RCMP say Martens went into the burning building and found a man sitting on the floor leaning against a door, who he pulled to safety.

The home become engulfed in flames not long after.

Paramedics brought the 40-year-old man to hospital with non-life threatening injuries; no one else was inside the house.

Mounties along with the Office of the Fire Commissioner are investigating.

