Fire

Off-duty Mountie pulls man from burning home in Hanover, Man.

By Will Reimer Global News
Posted December 6, 2019 1:26 pm
Rear view of Royal Canadian Mounted Police officer.
Rear view of Royal Canadian Mounted Police officer. Getty Images

A quick-thinking off-duty RCMP officer saved a man’s life in the RM of Hanover Thursday afternoon.

Cpl. Mike Martens, with the Steinbach detachment, spotted flames coming from a mobile home on Clearsprings Road around 4 p.m. and called 911 before driving over to help.

RCMP say Martens went into the burning building and found a man sitting on the floor leaning against a door, who he pulled to safety.

The home become engulfed in flames not long after.

Paramedics brought the 40-year-old man to hospital with non-life threatening injuries; no one else was inside the house.

Mounties along with the Office of the Fire Commissioner are investigating.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
