U.S. Coast Guard rescues dog found lost at sea

One pup found itself in a “ruff” place this week after getting lost at sea.

A crew of U.S. Coast Guard workers in Fort Myers Beach, Fla., were training offshore during a night patrol when they received reports of “a pup in distress,” the military service’s Twitter reads.

They wasted no time jumping into action.

In video shared by the coast guard, a dog can be seen swimming out in open ocean water. A boat with at least three responders aboard approaches the dog, whistling and clicking at it to come towards them.

After a bit of a struggle to get close enough to the canine, they eventually get him out of the water and into the boat, where he can be seen shaking off the water.

“How are you doing, buddy?” one of the rescuers asks the dog. “You’re the best person I’ve ever rescued.”

The coast guard took to Facebook to share the news, writing: “Thanks to the crew’s expertise in intercepting non-compliant vessels (NCV) and recovering a person in the water (PIW), our ‘star’ of the night was safely recovered. … Amazing work Station Fort Myers Beach!”

The team made sure to get a photo with their rescue of the day.

Two of them can be seen smiling brightly beside the dog, whose soggy ears are perked forward as it looks off into the distance — probably hoping to catch sight of his owners.

They added that the dog was later reunited with its family once the team made it back to shore.

Quite a few dogs have seemingly taken up extreme sports — and needed rescuing — this year.

Back in October, a 190-pound mastiff named Floyd needed saving after he got too tired to finish a hike.

According to a post on the Salt Lake County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue’s Facebook page, callers reported to police that Floyd and their owner were stuck at the top of Grandeur Peak Trail in Utah.

“Salt Lake County Search and Rescue members went into action and headed up the trail to make sure Floyd could get off the mountain with his human before it got too cold,” the post reads.

“Floyd was packaged in a litter and carried down the mountain. Floyd was a good boy and was happy to be assisted.”

The search and rescue team added that Floyd and his owner made it off the mountain around 10:30 p.m., about four hours after the calls first came in.

