Around the OHL: OHLers competing for a spot on Team Canada

On this episode of Around the OHL, hosts Jake Jeffrey and Mike Stubbs are taking a closer look at the group of OHLers heading to Hockey Canada’s world junior selection camp.

Nico Daws (Guelph Storm), Hunter Jones (Peterborough Petes), Kevin Bahl (Ottawa 67’s), Jamie Drysdale (Erie Otters), Thomas Harley (Mississauga Steelheads), Quinton Byfield (Sudbury Wolves), Ty Dellandrea (Flint Firebirds), Adian Dudas (Owen Sound Attack), Liam Foudy (London Knights), Connor McMichael (London Knights), Cole Perfetti (Saginaw Spirit) and Akil Thomas (Niagara IceDogs) were invited to the camp.

The guys are joined by Around the OHL regular Victor Findlay, who helps break down the players selected, who has a shot at making this team and how some of the players might fit into Hockey Canada’s plans.

Also, of the dozen OHLers heading to camp with Team Canada, eight of them have been guests on Around the OHL this season.

Jake Jeffrey is the morning anchor on Global News Radio 980 CFPL, assistant coach and general manager of the Strathroy Rockets and co-host of the Around the OHL podcast.

Mike Stubbs is the radio voice of the London Knights and host of London Live from 1 to 3 p.m. every weekday on Global News Radio 980 CFPL.

