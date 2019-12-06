Menu

Crime

Hamilton police investigating ‘suspicious’ death on the mountain

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted December 6, 2019 10:06 am
Updated December 6, 2019 10:36 am
Hamilton police on scene at West 4th Street.
Hamilton police on scene at West 4th Street.

Hamilton police say they are investigating a “suspicious death” on the mountain Friday morning.

Police were called to a residence on West 4th Street at around 6:39 a.m.

When officers arrived, they found a man in his late 30s dead.

Toddler stable after suffering 'traumatic injuries' in Hamilton home, 16-year-old arrested

Investigators are calling the death suspicious and the major crime unit has been called in.

There is no suspect description available.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 905-546-4067 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

More to come.

Hamilton PoliceSuspicious DeathHamilton Police ServiceHamilton Mountainsuspicious death HamiltonWest 4th Street
