Hamilton police investigating ‘suspicious’ death on the mountain

Hamilton police say they are investigating a “suspicious death” on the mountain Friday morning.
Police were called to a residence on West 4th Street at around 6:39 a.m.
When officers arrived, they found a man in his late 30s dead.
Investigators are calling the death suspicious and the major crime unit has been called in.
There is no suspect description available.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 905-546-4067 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.
More to come.
