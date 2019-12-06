Western Conference-leader St. Louis and Toronto face off

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Toronto Maple Leafs (13-13-4, fifth in the Atlantic Division) vs. St. Louis Blues (18-6-6, first in the Central Division)

St. Louis; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Western Conference-leading St. Louis Blues host the Toronto Maple Leafs.

The Blues are 8-3-3 at home. St. Louis has scored 22 power-play goals, converting on 23.7% of chances.

The Maple Leafs have gone 6-9-0 away from home. Toronto has scored 16 power-play goals, converting on 19% of chances.

In their last meeting on Oct. 7, St. Louis won 3-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brayden Schenn leads the Blues with 14 goals, adding 11 assists and totalling 25 points. David Perron has totalled 9 points over the last 10 games for St. Louis.

Story continues below advertisement

Auston Matthews leads the Maple Leafs with 16 goals and has 31 points. John Tavares has scored four goals over the last 10 games for Toronto.

LAST 10 GAMES: Maple Leafs: 4-6-0, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.6 assists, 2.1 penalties and 4.4 penalty minutes while allowing 2.9 goals per game with a .910 save percentage.

Blues: 6-3-1, averaging 2.9 goals, 4.7 assists, 3.1 penalties and 6.8 penalty minutes while giving up 1.8 goals per game with a .946 save percentage.

Blues Injuries: None listed.

Maple Leafs Injuries: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.