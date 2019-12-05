Okanagan stop for man walking across Canada for diabetes

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

A cup of coffee on the go for Jeff Laybolt on Thursday morning.

It’s cold on the road, and Laybolt still has a long way to go.

The former Edmonton man has been living on the road for almost a year, pushing a stroller with everything he needs as he walks across Canada.

“My whole life is in a bag,” he told Global News.

Laybolt has been keeping a daily video journal of his journey. Thursday was day 279.

And in that time, Laybolt has learned a lot about the true north strong and free.

“They all got their little charms, their own little interesting sites to see,” he said of Canadian places.

Story continues below advertisement

Of Canadian residents, he said “super helpful, super generous, super kind people.”

4:41 Canada’s Great Walk About to raise funds, awareness for diabetes Canada’s Great Walk About to raise funds, awareness for diabetes

Out on the road, Laybolt is counting on that Canuck kindness, because his cross-country path has another purpose.

“I’m hiking across the country, from Halifax to Victoria, to raise awareness and funds for diabetes,” said Laybolt.

It’s a call to action born from his mother’s diagnosis with the disease.

“It’s the fastest growing disease on the planet,” he said.

4:03 Nova Scotia man stops in Regina on cross-Canada trek Nova Scotia man stops in Regina on cross-Canada trek

And now Laybolt is laying it all on the line.

“I quit my job in January and left,” said Laybolt, who is looking to raise $10,000 for diabetes research.

He is hoping to arrive in Victoria on Jan. 4.

If you are interested in making donation to diabetes to help him with his goal, you can find him online with a simple search.

5:37 Nova Scotia man walks across Canada to raise awareness for diabetes Nova Scotia man walks across Canada to raise awareness for diabetes