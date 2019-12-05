Menu

Road Work

Arlington Street Bridge closed Friday for maintenance

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted December 5, 2019 5:53 pm
The Arlington Street Bridge will be closed from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday.
The Arlington Street Bridge will be closed from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday. Global News

If the Arlington Bridge is part of your morning commute, you’re going to have to find a different route Friday.

The city says the bridge will be closed between Dufferin and Logan Avenues from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday for maintenance repairs.

READ MORE: Winnipeg’s Arlington Bridge might be getting a new name

Pedestrian access will be maintained during the closure.

The city suggests drivers plan to use either the McPhillips Street Underpass or the Slaw Rebchuk Bridge while work on the more-than-a-century-old bridge is completed.

City of WinnipegClosureRoad WorkmaintenanceArlington Street Bridge
