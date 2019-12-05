Arlington Street Bridge closed Friday for maintenance

Send this page to someone via email

If the Arlington Bridge is part of your morning commute, you’re going to have to find a different route Friday.

The city says the bridge will be closed between Dufferin and Logan Avenues from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday for maintenance repairs.

Pedestrian access will be maintained during the closure.

The city suggests drivers plan to use either the McPhillips Street Underpass or the Slaw Rebchuk Bridge while work on the more-than-a-century-old bridge is completed.

