Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Consumer

Wasaga Beach to get new casino, set to open in 2021

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted December 5, 2019 5:36 pm
From L to R: Wasaga Beach CAO George Vadeboncoeur, Gateway CEO Tony Santo, Wasaga Beach Mayor Nina Bifolchi, and vice-president and general manager of Gateway Casino Rama Glen Trickey met this morning for an update on the casino project.
From L to R: Wasaga Beach CAO George Vadeboncoeur, Gateway CEO Tony Santo, Wasaga Beach Mayor Nina Bifolchi, and vice-president and general manager of Gateway Casino Rama Glen Trickey met this morning for an update on the casino project. Handout

A new casino is planned to open in Wasaga Beach in 2021.

Gateway Casino and Entertainment’s “ground-breaking” for its Wasaga Beach facility will take place in 2020, with a scheduled opening for 2021.

READ MORE: Police searching for suspect in alleged Wasaga Beach fraud incident

Wasaga Beach Mayor Nina Bifolchi said in a statement that she’s “excited” for the casino to become a part of the town.

“The new casino means new direct and indirect jobs, as well as new entertainment and dining offerings,” she said in a statement.

According to town officials, Gateway representatives will present their plans to council and the community in 2020.

Teenager killed in Wasaga Beach stabbing
Teenager killed in Wasaga Beach stabbing
Story continues below advertisement
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CasinoWasaga BeachWasaga Beach newsNina BifolchiWasaganew casinoWasaga Beach casinoWasaga Beach mayor Nina Bifolchi
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.