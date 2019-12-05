Wasaga Beach to get new casino, set to open in 2021

A new casino is planned to open in Wasaga Beach in 2021.
Gateway Casino and Entertainment’s “ground-breaking” for its Wasaga Beach facility will take place in 2020, with a scheduled opening for 2021.
Wasaga Beach Mayor Nina Bifolchi said in a statement that she’s “excited” for the casino to become a part of the town.
“The new casino means new direct and indirect jobs, as well as new entertainment and dining offerings,” she said in a statement.
According to town officials, Gateway representatives will present their plans to council and the community in 2020.
