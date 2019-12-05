Special Investigations Unit called in after Oshawa police pursuit ends in collision

Send this page to someone via email

One person is in hospital after Durham regional police sources say a driver fleeing police crashed into a minivan.

The incident happened around 12:00 p.m. Thursday in Oshawa.

The car was observed by witnesses driving at a high rate of speed down Bruce Street, when police sources say the driver slammed into a southbound minivan9 on Celina Street.

The driver of the minivan was taken to a Toronto trauma hospital in non-life threatening condition. The suspect was seen fleeing the scene, and was later arrested with another individual.

A collision reconstruction team was called in to examine the scene, using a drone to survey the area.

Durham police say they will not have to piece together what happened.

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has been called in to investigate because the driver was being chased by officers. At this time, the SIU has not yet invoked its mandate.

Along with the two people arrested, investigators say they may be looking for other individuals.

Durham police are asking for any witnesses to come forward.