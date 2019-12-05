Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
DRPS

Special Investigations Unit called in after Oshawa police pursuit ends in collision

By Frazer Snowdon Global News
Posted December 5, 2019 5:20 pm
Durham Police investigating after police pursuit ends in car crash
One person has been taken to a Toronto trauma centre after he was injured in the crash. Police sources say it happened while officers were in pursuit of a driver in an alleged stolen vehicle.

One person is in hospital after Durham regional police sources say a driver fleeing police crashed into a minivan.

The incident happened around 12:00 p.m. Thursday in Oshawa.

The car was observed by witnesses driving at a high rate of speed down Bruce Street, when police sources say the driver slammed into a southbound minivan9 on Celina Street.

READ MORE: SIU probe incident between police, man after disturbance at Brampton home

The driver of the minivan was taken to a Toronto trauma hospital in non-life threatening condition. The suspect was seen fleeing the scene, and was later arrested with another individual.

A collision reconstruction team was called in to examine the scene, using a drone to survey the area.

Durham police say they will not have to piece together what happened.

Story continues below advertisement
Carjacking suspect apprehended in dramatic Durham police chase video
Carjacking suspect apprehended in dramatic Durham police chase video

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has been called in to investigate because the driver was being chased by officers.  At this time, the SIU has not yet invoked its mandate.

Along with the two people arrested, investigators say they may be looking for other individuals.

Durham police are asking for any witnesses to come forward.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Oshawadurham regionDurham Regional PoliceDurhamPolice ChaseDurham PolicePolice PursuitDRPSDurham car crashDurham Police pursuit
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.