Crime

Loaded handgun, meth, fentanyl seized in ‘high-risk’ takedown: Vernon RCMP

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted December 5, 2019 3:29 pm
Vernon North Okanagan RCMP say a firearms complaint led to a Kelowna man being arrested on Thursday, with various types of drugs also being seized.
Vernon North Okanagan RCMP say a firearms complaint led to a Kelowna man being arrested on Thursday, with various types of drugs also being seized. File / Global News

A Kelowna man who allegedly yelled at a passerby and revealed a handgun is in custody and is expected to appear in court this week.

Vernon RCMP said the incident happened Thursday at approximately 10:35 a.m.

Police say after receiving a complaint about a man with a gun, officers flooded the area of 31st Street and 47th Avenue in Vernon.

Police say the man was arrested, and a loaded handgun was seized, along with various quantities of suspected fentanyl, cocaine and methamphetamine.

“The male attempted to flee on foot, but RCMP officers performed a high-risk takedown, which resulted in him being taken into police custody without further incident,” said RCMP Const. Jocelyn Noseworthy.

“Quick thinking by the officers helped remove a potentially dangerous person, as well as a quantity of drugs, from our streets.”

Police say the 26-year-old is facing a number of potential charges. He is expected to appear before the courts on Friday in Vernon.

