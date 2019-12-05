Man run over by train in central Hamilton, suffers ‘life-altering injuries’

Send this page to someone via email

Hamilton Police Service (HPS) is investigating after a man was seriously injured by a CN train on the tracks next to Hamilton General Hospital.

Hamilton Paramedic Superintendent David Thompson says they were called to the rail crossing at Wellington and Birge streets at 9:15 a.m. Thursday.

Paramedics found a man in his 20s; he was transported to a local trauma centre with “life-altering injuries.”

HPS Const. Jerome Stewart says it appears the train was stopped when the man decided to crawl under the train to pass through.

However, Stewart says the man wasn’t able to make it completely across and was still under the train as it began to pull away.

Story continues below advertisement

Stewart says the train kept going as the operator didn’t notice what had happened, and police are currently working to locate that train.

The man has not yet been identified.

Wellington was closed in both directions in the area for the investigation.

1:32 ‘We’ve got a safety issue’: illegal rail crossing a growing concern in Ward 5 ‘We’ve got a safety issue’: illegal rail crossing a growing concern in Ward 5