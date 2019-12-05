Hamilton man charged with sexually assaulting in-home personal support worker

Send this page to someone via email

A Hamilton, Ont., man has been charged with sexually assaulting his personal support worker.

Hamilton police say they began investigating the alleged assault involving an adult female in-home care worker Nov. 28.

On Dec. 4, Gabriel Ferreira DaSilva, 52, was arrested and charged with sexual assault and disobeying a court order.

As a result of their investigation, police believe there may be more victims.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Det. Const. Michal Buszkowski at 905-540-5543 or anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit your anonymous tips online.

If you or someone you know is a victim of sexual assault, you’re encouraged to reach out to a resource centre that can provide victim assistance, including SACHA (Sexual Assault Centre for Hamilton & Area), SAVIS (Sexual Assault & Violence Intervention Services) of Halton, or the Niagara Sexual Assault Centre.

