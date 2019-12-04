Menu

Sports

OHL Roundup: Wednesday, December 4, 2019

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 4, 2019 10:30 pm
Updated December 4, 2019 10:31 pm

OWEN SOUND, Ont. – Matthew Struthers scored in overtime as the Owen Sound Attack recovered from letting a two-goal lead slip to beat the Niagara IceDogs 6-5 on Wednesday in the Ontario Hockey League.

Barret Kirwin and Ethan Burroughs had two goals apiece for Owen Sound (12-10-4), which led 5-3 before allowing two goals over the final nine minutes of regulation.

Sergey Popov chipped in with four assists and Struthers added two helpers for a three point game.

Kyen Sopa led the IceDogs (11-12-5) with two goals and two assists. Jake Uberti, Philip Tomasino and Andrew Bruder also scored.

Attack goaltender Mack Guzda stopped 33 shots. Niagara’s Christian Sbaraglia made 42 saves.

STORM 3 SPIRIT 2 (SO)

Story continues below advertisement

SAGINAW, Mich. — Pavel Gogolev had the lone shootout goal and Nico Daws stopped 38 shots to lift Guelph (16-5-4) over the Spirit (14-9-4).

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 4, 2019.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
