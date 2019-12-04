Menu

Calgary man missing BC

RCMP suspend search for missing Calgary man whose burnt truck was found in B.C. backcountry

By Heide Pearson Global News
Posted December 4, 2019 6:11 pm
Police search for missing Alberta man, truck found ‘torched’ near Pemberton, B.C.
(Nov. 28): The family of Marshal Iwaasa last spoke to the 26-year-old on Nov. 17, before his abandoned pickup truck was found burned out near Pemberton, B.C., on Saturday. Danica Ferris has more on the search for the missing man.

RCMP officers in B.C. have called off the search for a Calgary man after his burned-out truck was found in the backcountry last week.

Calgary police put out a plea on Nov. 28 for 26-year-old Marshal Iwaasa.

On Nov. 23, Iwaasa’s truck was found by a group of hikers north of Pemberton, B.C., along with two passports — one of which was Iwaasa’s — three smashed cell phones, a smashed laptop, a Playstation, an Xbox, clothing and toiletries.

READ MORE: Police hunt for Calgary man whose burned-out truck was found near Pemberton, B.C.

According to police, officers have done several searches in the area the truck was found, including an underwater search of a creek on Tuesday, where clothing that matches what Iwaasa was last seen wearing was found.

“We have not located the driver during our searches, however, have recovered numerous items which belong to the missing person from Calgary,” RCMP said in an email to Global News.

Story continues below advertisement
Marshal Iwaasa was last seen in Lethbridge, Alta. on Nov. 17, 2019.
Marshal Iwaasa was last seen in Lethbridge, Alta. on Nov. 17, 2019. Calgary police

RCMP said they have searched all areas where investigators believe the driver was according to the evidence found at the scene.

“Currently, we have no more information to suggest alternate search locations,” the RCMP said.

The RCMP said it is still investigating Iwaasa’s disappearance and will evaluate picking the search back up based on if more information becomes available.

