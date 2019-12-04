Menu

Canada

Scheer tries to rally Tories to take on Trudeau amid leadership attacks

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 4, 2019 3:05 pm
Scheer sends message to Trudeau, says Canadians are counting on Conservative caucus
Conservative leader Andrew Scheer said on Dec. 4 that his message to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is that "vacation time is over, no more free rides," because Canadians need a government to "work for them."

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer says there will be no more free rides in the House of Commons for the Liberal government.

Scheer says his Opposition intends to fight hard now that the days of a Liberal majority that could do whatever it wanted are over.

READ MORE: Greens won’t support throne speech unless Fredericton abortion clinic receives funding

And he says Prime Minister Justin Trudeau should consider himself on notice that the Opposition won’t let him get away with anything.

Scheer was speaking at a meeting of Conservative MPs and senators gathered ahead of the return of Parliament Thursday.

COMMENTARY: Will Canadian social conservatives sink Andrew Scheer?

His party is hoping that will change the focus after a brutal few weeks that has seen Scheer’s leadership challenged from all sides.

Story continues below advertisement

The leader is under pressure to make changes in his approach, staff and policy in order to hang onto his job.

Scheer says problem for Canadians is way Trudeau has ‘divided’ them
Scheer says problem for Canadians is way Trudeau has ‘divided’ them
© 2019 The Canadian Press
Canadian PoliticsFederal election 2019Andrew ScheerCanadian electionConservative PartyCPCAndrew Scheer leadership
