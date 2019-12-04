Crash closes Coquihalla Highway northbound, heavy delays southbound

Send this page to someone via email

Travellers headed to the interior were facing major challenges Wednesday morning, amid closures on two key routes out of the Lower Mainland.

The Coquihalla Highway was closed to northbound traffic due to a crash between Highway 3 and Highway 5A, according to DriveBC.

Emergency vehicles were on scene, but it was not clear how many people were injured or how severely.

DriveBC was also warning drivers of major congestion and delays of up to half an hour for southbound traffic due to a “police incident” at exit 250.

Drivers are being advised to take Highway 3 as an alternate route.

According to DriveBC, Highway 1 was also closed in both directions Wednesday morning in the Fraser Canyon due to a rockslide near Toll Road.

Crews were able to clear that slide before 10 a.m.

