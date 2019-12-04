WATCH LIVE: Trump impeachment hearings continue before House Judiciary Committee

Send this page to someone via email

Now that the report on the from the House Intelligence Committee is public, the focus is turning to the House Judiciary Committee — which will decide whether or not to put the articles of impeachment against U.S. President Donald Trump to a vote after conducting its own hearings.

At the heart of the matter is Trump’s conduct when asking the President Volodymyr Zelenskiy of Ukraine to investigate political rival Joe Biden’s son.

The hearings kick off Wednesday morning at 10 a.m. ET with four academic witnesses who will testify on what constitutes an impeachable offence.

The witnesses are: Noah Feldman, professor of law at Harvard Law School; Pamela Karlan, professor of public interest law at Stanford Law School; Michael Gerhardt, professor of jurisprudence at the University of North Carolina School of Law; and Jonathan Turley, professor of public interest law at the George Washington University Law School.

Turley is the lone Republican witness.

The report from the House Intelligence Committee said Trump used “the powers of his office to solicit foreign interference on his behalf in the 2020 election.”

House Intelligence Committee chair Adam Schiff said the evidence was “uncontested,” while Trump himself called the investigation into his conduct a “hoax.”

— With files from Reuters.