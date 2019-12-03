Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Politics

Trump impeachment report shows ‘uncontested evidence’ of abuse of power, Schiff says

By Staff Reuters
Posted December 3, 2019 1:59 pm
Updated December 3, 2019 2:05 pm
Trump says impeachment should be ‘case over’
WATCH: Trump says impeachment should be 'case over'

U.S. House Democrats leading the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump on Tuesday released a report detailing their case against the Republican president, saying he used “the powers of his office to solicit foreign interference on his behalf in the 2020 election.”

READ MORE: ‘That’s not my thing’: Ukraine’s Zelenskiy speaks out on quid pro quo in new interview

The report was prepared for the House Judiciary Committee, which is scheduled to kick off hearings on Wednesday as it begins to consider drafting articles of impeachment to be laid before the full House.

In a tweet, House Intelligence Committee Chair Adam Schiff said the inquiry uncovered “overwhelming and uncontested evidence” that Trump “abused the powers of his office to solicit foreign interference” in America’s election for “his own personal, political gain.”

“No one is above the law,” he wrote.

Story continues below advertisement

 

-More to come

-With a file from Global News

 

© 2019 Reuters
Donald TrumpUkrainetrump impeachmentImpeachmentDonald Trump ImpeachmentTrump Ukraine callukraine callTrump impeachment reportDonald Trump impeachment reportTrump impeachment report released
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.