Trump impeachment report shows ‘uncontested evidence’ of abuse of power, Schiff says

U.S. House Democrats leading the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump on Tuesday released a report detailing their case against the Republican president, saying he used “the powers of his office to solicit foreign interference on his behalf in the 2020 election.”

The report was prepared for the House Judiciary Committee, which is scheduled to kick off hearings on Wednesday as it begins to consider drafting articles of impeachment to be laid before the full House.

In a tweet, House Intelligence Committee Chair Adam Schiff said the inquiry uncovered “overwhelming and uncontested evidence” that Trump “abused the powers of his office to solicit foreign interference” in America’s election for “his own personal, political gain.”

“No one is above the law,” he wrote.

