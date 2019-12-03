Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Entertainment

Whitney Thore of ‘My Big Fat Fabulous Life’ is engaged

By Katie Scott Global News
Posted December 3, 2019 2:50 pm
Whitney Thore attends TLC's Give A Little Awards 2019 on Oct. 2, 2019 in New York City. .
Whitney Thore attends TLC's Give A Little Awards 2019 on Oct. 2, 2019 in New York City. . Cindy Ord/Getty Images for TLC

My Big Fat Fabulous Life star Whitney Thore is engaged.

Thore announced her engagement to her boyfriend Chase Severino on Instagram on Tuesday.

The reality star said Severino proposed to her in October while they were in Paris.

READ MORE: Whitney Way Thore of ‘My Fat Fabulous Life’ responds to fans praising her for weight loss

“Chase and I got engaged on October 9th in Paris and I’m quite possibly the happiest woman alive,” Thore wrote.

“It has been REAL hard to keep this a secret!”

She revealed that her love story with Severino will be featured on the new season of My Big Fat Fabolous Life, which begins on Jan. 7.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Canadian YouTube comedian Nicole Arbour under fire for fat-shaming video

The 35-year-old reality star also released a statement about her engagement through TLC.

“Chase and I are so excited to officially announce our engagement and even more excited for My Big Fat Fabulous Life viewers to share this happiness with us,” Thore said.

“We can’t wait to see the new season and watch as we hang out for the first time, go on our first date, fall in love, and make life-changing plans in Paris. It has truly been a dream,” she added.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Whitney ThoreMy Big Fat Fabulous LifeMy Big Fat Fabulous Life whitneyMy Big Fat Fabulous Life whitney engagedwhitney thore 2019whitney thore boyfriendwhitney thore chasewhitney thore engagedwhitney thore fiancewhitney thore TLC
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.