Whitney Thore of ‘My Big Fat Fabulous Life’ is engaged

My Big Fat Fabulous Life star Whitney Thore is engaged.

Thore announced her engagement to her boyfriend Chase Severino on Instagram on Tuesday.

The reality star said Severino proposed to her in October while they were in Paris.

“Chase and I got engaged on October 9th in Paris and I’m quite possibly the happiest woman alive,” Thore wrote.

“It has been REAL hard to keep this a secret!”

She revealed that her love story with Severino will be featured on the new season of My Big Fat Fabolous Life, which begins on Jan. 7.

The 35-year-old reality star also released a statement about her engagement through TLC.

“Chase and I are so excited to officially announce our engagement and even more excited for My Big Fat Fabulous Life viewers to share this happiness with us,” Thore said.

“We can’t wait to see the new season and watch as we hang out for the first time, go on our first date, fall in love, and make life-changing plans in Paris. It has truly been a dream,” she added.