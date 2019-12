Send this page to someone via email

A man is dead following a shooting in Grand Rapids, Man.

RCMP were called to the shooting outside a home in the community around 4 p.m. Monday.

A 32-year-old man from Grand Rapids was taken to the local nursing station, where he later died.

RCMP are continuing to investigate.

