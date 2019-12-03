New wing opens at Dartmouth General Hospital

A new wing of the Dartmouth General Hospital has officially opened.
The three-storey expansion features new operating rooms, clinical space, larger waiting and reception areas and a new sterilization room.
“This is a state-of-the-art modern facility that will allow them to continue to offer the top quality service they’ve been doing,” said Premier Stephen McNeil.
“We really envision this facility becoming a centre of excellence for orthopedic surgery.”
The hospital’s chief of staff Dr. Todd Howlett says the new facility will make things better for both doctors and patients.
“We’re talking about a facility that has jumped a couple generations as far as the technology in the room,” he said.
“It will make care easier, safer and better for patients.”
The expansion is part of a $2-billion QEII New Generation redevelopment aimed at improving health care services in Metro Halifax long term. Over $150 million is going to the Dartmouth General project.
The Dartmouth General Hospital Foundation is also working to raise money to help fund the tools and technologies used in the new space, and for what is believed to be the first time in Canada, 100 per cent of full-time doctors at the hospital are pitching in. Together they have passed their goal of $500,000 and have already raised $660,000.
“We hear that the average in Canada for hospital campaigns is 20 to 30 per cent participation, so for us to have 100 per cent participation is fantastic,” said Stephen Harding, president and CEO of the foundation.
“It really speaks to the culture and the special team that is here at the Dartmouth General Hospital.”
The new wing is being named after the late Neville J. Gilfoy, a lifelong resident of Dartmouth and community and business leader.
