New wing opens at Dartmouth General Hospital

Send this page to someone via email

A new wing of the Dartmouth General Hospital has officially opened.

The three-storey expansion features new operating rooms, clinical space, larger waiting and reception areas and a new sterilization room.

“This is a state-of-the-art modern facility that will allow them to continue to offer the top quality service they’ve been doing,” said Premier Stephen McNeil.

“We really envision this facility becoming a centre of excellence for orthopedic surgery.” Tweet This

READ MORE: Nova Scotia to spend $7.5 million to expand dialysis unit at Dartmouth General

The hospital’s chief of staff Dr. Todd Howlett says the new facility will make things better for both doctors and patients.

“We’re talking about a facility that has jumped a couple generations as far as the technology in the room,” he said.

Story continues below advertisement

“It will make care easier, safer and better for patients.” Tweet This

Equipment for cleaning and sterilizing medical instruments. Dave Oikle / Global News

The expansion is part of a $2-billion QEII New Generation redevelopment aimed at improving health care services in Metro Halifax long term. Over $150 million is going to the Dartmouth General project.

The Dartmouth General Hospital Foundation is also working to raise money to help fund the tools and technologies used in the new space, and for what is believed to be the first time in Canada, 100 per cent of full-time doctors at the hospital are pitching in. Together they have passed their goal of $500,000 and have already raised $660,000.

1:43 Nova Scotia announces additional $11.5 million in funding for Dartmouth General expansion Nova Scotia announces additional $11.5 million in funding for Dartmouth General expansion

“We hear that the average in Canada for hospital campaigns is 20 to 30 per cent participation, so for us to have 100 per cent participation is fantastic,” said Stephen Harding, president and CEO of the foundation.

Story continues below advertisement

“It really speaks to the culture and the special team that is here at the Dartmouth General Hospital.” Tweet This

The new wing is being named after the late Neville J. Gilfoy, a lifelong resident of Dartmouth and community and business leader.