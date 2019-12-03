Direct flight to Frankfurt, Germany coming to Edmonton next summer

Send this page to someone via email

Another non-stop flight to Europe is being added to the summer schedule at the Edmonton International Airport.

The new flight to Frankfurt, Germany with Condor Airlines will begin June 1, 2020 and will operate twice a week — Mondays and Thursdays — for the summer season, ending Sept. 10.

Condor will operate a 259-seat Boeing 767-300 aircraft for the approximately nine-and-a-half hour flight.

The overnight flight will take off from Edmonton at 9:20 p.m. and arrive in Germany the following afternoon around 3 p.m. Return flights are set to leave Frankfurt around 5:30 p.m. and arrive in Edmonton around 7:30 p.m.

"I'm happy to see this direct connection to #Frankfurt, one of Europe's largest economic & cultural hubs. I hope that by connecting cultures, businesses, & most importantly, people, this flight contributes to Edmonton Metro Region's economic success." — Mayor @doniveson https://t.co/TJJVJNgNF2 — Edm Mayor Office (@YEGMayorOffice) December 3, 2019

Condor has an interline travel agreement with WestJet (allowing travel with multiple airlines on a single reservation), so travellers can also connect through other airports. In Canada, the leisure travel carrier also flies to Toronto, Vancouver, Calgary, Whitehorse and Halifax.

Condor was previously a holiday airline under the now-defunct Thomas Cook Group, but was able to secure funds from the government in order to continue operations despite the collapse of Thomas Cook in September.

Last week, Condor unveiled new plane designs to remove all Thomas Cook branding.

“After 16 years, the Condor logo will return to the tails of our aircraft, which makes especially every person working for Condor very proud,” Condor CEO Ralf Teckentrup said. “Condor and our logo is a strong brand that has signified Germany’s most popular airline for 64 years.”

As of October, Edmonton had two other non-stop flights to Europe: a route to Amsterdam via KLM Royal Dutch Airlines, and summer seasonal service to Reykjavik and beyond with Icelandair.

