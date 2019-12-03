Menu

Consumer

Direct flight to Frankfurt, Germany coming to Edmonton next summer

By Karen Bartko Global News
Posted December 3, 2019 1:40 pm
Updated December 3, 2019 1:53 pm
The bank towers of Frankfurt, Germany stand close together in the evening light from a house on the opposite Sachsenhausen mountain on November 29, 2019.
The bank towers of Frankfurt, Germany stand close together in the evening light from a house on the opposite Sachsenhausen mountain on November 29, 2019. Photo by Frank Rumpenhorst/picture alliance via Getty Images

Another non-stop flight to Europe is being added to the summer schedule at the Edmonton International Airport.

The new flight to Frankfurt, Germany with Condor Airlines will begin June 1, 2020 and will operate twice a week — Mondays and Thursdays — for the summer season, ending Sept. 10.

Condor will operate a 259-seat Boeing 767-300 aircraft for the approximately nine-and-a-half hour flight.

The overnight flight will take off from Edmonton at 9:20 p.m. and arrive in Germany the following afternoon around 3 p.m. Return flights are set to leave Frankfurt around 5:30 p.m. and arrive in Edmonton around 7:30 p.m.

Condor has an interline travel agreement with WestJet (allowing travel with multiple airlines on a single reservation), so travellers can also connect through other airports. In Canada, the leisure travel carrier also flies to Toronto, Vancouver, Calgary, Whitehorse and Halifax.

Condor was previously a holiday airline under the now-defunct Thomas Cook Group, but was able to secure funds from the government in order to continue operations despite the collapse of Thomas Cook in September.

Last week, Condor unveiled new plane designs to remove all Thomas Cook branding.

“After 16 years, the Condor logo will return to the tails of our aircraft, which makes especially every person working for Condor very proud,” Condor CEO Ralf Teckentrup said. “Condor and our logo is a strong brand that has signified Germany’s most popular airline for 64 years.”

As of October, Edmonton had two other non-stop flights to Europe: a route to Amsterdam via KLM Royal Dutch Airlines, and summer seasonal service to Reykjavik and beyond with Icelandair.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
