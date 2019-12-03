Curiouscast’s ‘Crime Beat’ tops Apple Podcasts’ Canada’s Best Listens of 2019

Send this page to someone via email

Crime seemed to be a topic on everybody’s minds in 2019, at least according to Apple Podcasts’ Canada’s Best Listens list.

Global Calgary crime reporter Nancy Hixt‘s Crime Beat came out on top, earning honours for the most popular new podcast of the year.

Following the huge success of the series’ first season in 2018 — episodes were downloaded more than 1.3 million times — Hixt promised an even deeper dive into the darkest corners of some of Canada’s most notorious crimes.

It certainly delivered.

“From the moment we started Crime Beat we had one simple goal: to shine a light in the darkest places and in telling victims’ stories, give voice to the voiceless,” Hixt said.

“We’re focused on pushing these cases forward and uncovering new and exclusive details.” Tweet This

The second season kicked off with two new episodes about one of Canada’s most haunting triple murder cases, followed by episodes released biweekly.

The most recent episodes cover the brutal murder of Lukas Strasser-Hird.

Also among the winners was Curiouscast’s Russia Rising, which takes a look at Russian trolls, cyberwarfare, hacking, KGB agents and The Putin Generation.

“We’re thrilled to see the hard work of our hosts and producers being recognized today by Apple Podcasts,” said Chris Duncombe, director of streaming and podcasting at Corus Entertainment.

“Curiouscast is all about great storytelling, great reporting and great listening experiences overall.”

Nothing Much Happens, a podcast of bedtime stories for grown-ups, also made the cut for Apple’s “more shows we loved” list.

Curiouscast and Global News are both properties of Corus Entertainment.