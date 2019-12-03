University of Guelph raises $620K for United Way’s 2019 campaign

Send this page to someone via email

The University of Guelph has raised over $620,000 for the annual Guelph Wellington Dufferin United Way campaign.

The amount surpasses its goal by just over $1,000 and it’s the 11th time the university has raised more than $500,000.

Organizers said the success was thanks to campaign volunteers, donors and those who initiated campus events throughout the campaign.

“Individuals have different experiences that get them involved,” said campaign co-chair Carolyn Kerr. “They come from different walks of life and are so passionate about helping.”

Campaign leaders announced the goal had been reached on Monday during a luncheon and university president Franco Vaccarino said the campaign is a highlight of the year for him.

“The ability for us to move important issues forward really depends on our common purpose, our ability to come together in powerful ways,” he said.

The #UofG community has once again proven itself a United Way fundraising powerhouse, surpassing its $620,000 goal! This makes the 11th time that #UofG has raised more than $500,000 for the regional United Way campaign❤️🖤💛#ImproveLife Learn more: https://t.co/DkJuNKMsa5 pic.twitter.com/FxAddZEyyz — University of Guelph (@uofg) December 2, 2019

The theme of this year’s campaign was “#unignorable” and it references local issues such as mental health, poverty and social isolation.

Pledges will continue to be collected until the end of January.

The United Way has set a goal of $3.4 million for its entire 2019 campaign. The results are expected to be announced later this month.

