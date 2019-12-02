Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Calgary supervised consumption site, nearby coffee shop evacuated amid police situation

By Heide Pearson Global News
Posted December 2, 2019 3:32 pm
A large police presence outside the Sheldon Chumir Health Centre in Calgary on Monday, Dec. 2. .
A large police presence outside the Sheldon Chumir Health Centre in Calgary on Monday, Dec. 2. . Carolyn Kury de Castillo/Global News

Employees and patrons at the Sheldon Chumir supervised consumption site, as well as the next-door Good Earth coffee shop, were evacuated on Monday morning as police officers tried to get a man out of a washroom.

According to Calgary police, officers were called to the building at about 10:30 a.m. for reports a person had locked themselves in a washroom at the safe consumption site with a knife.

While the site and coffee shop were evacuated, it was business as usual everywhere else in the area, except for a large police presence.

Police said there was no concern for public safety as the incident was isolated, and people in the area should follow direction from officers at the scene.

The large presence, which included the tactical team, was also impacting traffic, and people were advised to find other routes around the city.

Story continues below advertisement

There were no injuries reported as of 1 p.m., police said.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Calgary Police ServiceCalgary PoliceSheldon Chumir Health CentreCalgary police Sheldon ChumirSheldon Chumir police presenceSheldon Chumir police situationSheldon Chumir safe consumption site
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.