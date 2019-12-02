Calgary supervised consumption site, nearby coffee shop evacuated amid police situation

Send this page to someone via email

Employees and patrons at the Sheldon Chumir supervised consumption site, as well as the next-door Good Earth coffee shop, were evacuated on Monday morning as police officers tried to get a man out of a washroom.

According to Calgary police, officers were called to the building at about 10:30 a.m. for reports a person had locked themselves in a washroom at the safe consumption site with a knife.

While the site and coffee shop were evacuated, it was business as usual everywhere else in the area, except for a large police presence.

Police said there was no concern for public safety as the incident was isolated, and people in the area should follow direction from officers at the scene.

The large presence, which included the tactical team, was also impacting traffic, and people were advised to find other routes around the city.

There were no injuries reported as of 1 p.m., police said.