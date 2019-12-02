Menu

Impaired Driving

2 impaired driving arrests made in Lindsay over the weekend: City of Kawartha Lakes police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted December 2, 2019 3:41 pm
Both men were released and are scheduled to make court appearances in Lindsay on Jan. 2.
Global News Peterborough file

Two Lindsay men face impaired driving charges in separate incidents on Saturday.

In the first incident, around 1:25 p.m., City of Kawartha Lakes police said a concerned citizen called to report that a customer at a Lindsay Street restaurant had allegedly been driving a vehicle while impaired.

An officer located the suspect in the restaurant parking lot.

Brian Taylor, 53, of Lindsay, was arrested and charged with:

  • Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs
  • Operation while impaired – blood-alcohol concentration 80-plus

Around 8 p.m. that night, a constable found a man allegedly asleep in the driver’s seat of a vehicle in a parking lot on Angeline Street North.

An investigation revealed the man was impaired.

Adam Paul Hall, 41, of Lindsay, was arrested and charged with:

  • Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs
  • Possession of a controlled substance

Both men were released and are scheduled to make court appearances in Lindsay on Jan. 2.

