2 impaired driving arrests made in Lindsay over the weekend: City of Kawartha Lakes police

Two Lindsay men face impaired driving charges in separate incidents on Saturday.

In the first incident, around 1:25 p.m., City of Kawartha Lakes police said a concerned citizen called to report that a customer at a Lindsay Street restaurant had allegedly been driving a vehicle while impaired.

An officer located the suspect in the restaurant parking lot.

Brian Taylor, 53, of Lindsay, was arrested and charged with:

Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs

Operation while impaired – blood-alcohol concentration 80-plus

Around 8 p.m. that night, a constable found a man allegedly asleep in the driver’s seat of a vehicle in a parking lot on Angeline Street North.

An investigation revealed the man was impaired.

Adam Paul Hall, 41, of Lindsay, was arrested and charged with:

Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs

Possession of a controlled substance

Both men were released and are scheduled to make court appearances in Lindsay on Jan. 2.

