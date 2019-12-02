2 impaired driving arrests made in Lindsay over the weekend: City of Kawartha Lakes police

Two Lindsay men face impaired driving charges in separate incidents on Saturday.
In the first incident, around 1:25 p.m., City of Kawartha Lakes police said a concerned citizen called to report that a customer at a Lindsay Street restaurant had allegedly been driving a vehicle while impaired.
An officer located the suspect in the restaurant parking lot.
Brian Taylor, 53, of Lindsay, was arrested and charged with:
- Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs
- Operation while impaired – blood-alcohol concentration 80-plus
Around 8 p.m. that night, a constable found a man allegedly asleep in the driver’s seat of a vehicle in a parking lot on Angeline Street North.
An investigation revealed the man was impaired.
Adam Paul Hall, 41, of Lindsay, was arrested and charged with:
- Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs
- Possession of a controlled substance
Both men were released and are scheduled to make court appearances in Lindsay on Jan. 2.
