Crime

Tip from concerned citizen leads to drug-impaired arrest of driver in Peterborough: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted December 2, 2019 3:10 pm
Police eventually located the suspect vehicle and determined the driver to be drug-impaired. .
Peterborough police credit a call from a concerned citizen in leading to the arrest of an Ennismore, Ont. man for impaired driving by drugs on Saturday.

Around 1:15 p.m. Peterborough Police Service received a call from a person reporting a vehicle travelling east on Reid Street, which was allegedly on the wrong side of the road.

The complainant also told police the male driver appeared to be falling asleep at the wheel.

READ MORE: Peterborough County OPP lay several impaired driving charges over the weekend

Police eventually located the suspect vehicle and determined the driver to be drug-impaired.

As a result of the investigation, Mitchell Curtis Lock, 25, of Tara Road, Ennismore, was arrested and charged with operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs.

He was served an automatic driver’s licence suspension and seven-day vehicle impoundment.

He was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Dec. 18.

