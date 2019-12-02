Barrie police searching for male suspect after theft totalling $1,700 reported at local store

Officers are searching for a male suspect who reportedly stole almost $1,700 worth of items from the Cabela’s store at Park Place on Friday evening.
Between 6:15 and 6:50 p.m., a lone man entered the store and selected a number of expensive items, police say.
According to officers, the man was observed entering a women’s change room, where he was able to hide a pair of size-10 Danner Pronghorn boots and a ScentLok white camo fleece parka in a backpack.
Police say the man ran from the store with the stolen boots and parka in his backpack, as well as a SportDog Tek 2.0 GPS trainer set, which was concealed by his brown vest.
The suspect then ran to a car that was stopped in the parking lot and sped away, officers add.
According to police, the male suspect is described to be in his early 20s, about five-foot-seven in height, with a medium build.
He was reportedly wearing a beige-and-white hat, a grey jacket under a brown hoodie, a tan vest, jeans and brown running shoes with red shoelaces and heals, police say.
Officers say anyone with information can contact Const. Lainey at 705-725-7025, ext. 2760, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.
