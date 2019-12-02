Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Barrie police searching for male suspect after theft totalling $1,700 reported at local store

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted December 2, 2019 3:24 pm
Police say the man ran from the store with stolen boots and a parka in his backpack, as well as a SportDog Tek 2.0 GPS trainer set, which was concealed by his brown vest.
Police say the man ran from the store with stolen boots and a parka in his backpack, as well as a SportDog Tek 2.0 GPS trainer set, which was concealed by his brown vest. Police handout

Officers are searching for a male suspect who reportedly stole almost $1,700 worth of items from the Cabela’s store at Park Place on Friday evening.

Between 6:15 and 6:50 p.m., a lone man entered the store and selected a number of expensive items, police say.

According to officers, the man was observed entering a women’s change room, where he was able to hide a pair of size-10 Danner Pronghorn boots and a ScentLok white camo fleece parka in a backpack.

READ MORE: South Simcoe police investigating reported Bradford hit-and-run

Police say the man ran from the store with the stolen boots and parka in his backpack, as well as a SportDog Tek 2.0 GPS trainer set, which was concealed by his brown vest.

The suspect then ran to a car that was stopped in the parking lot and sped away, officers add.

Story continues below advertisement

According to police, the male suspect is described to be in his early 20s, about five-foot-seven in height, with a medium build.

He was reportedly wearing a beige-and-white hat, a grey jacket under a brown hoodie, a tan vest, jeans and brown running shoes with red shoelaces and heals, police say.

Officers say anyone with information can contact Const. Lainey at 705-725-7025, ext. 2760, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

Barrie police continue search for armed robbery suspects
Barrie police continue search for armed robbery suspects
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
BarrieBarrie PoliceBarrie CrimeBarrie newsBarrie Police ServiceBarrie TheftCabela's Barrie$1700 theftPark Plaza Barrie
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.