What’s open and what’s closed in Ottawa over Christmas 2019

The Christmas holidays are just days away.

Read on to find out what’s open and what’s closed on Christmas Day (Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019) and Boxing Day (Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019) in Ottawa.

4:03 Christmas gifts for the whole family Christmas gifts for the whole family

Food and drink

Grocery stores and department stores like Walmart and Costco are powering down for Christmas Day and re-opening on Boxing Day. Hours vary by location.

LCBO stores close at 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve (Tuesday, Dec. 24) and will remain closed for Christmas Day. Select stores will re-open on Boxing Day with reduced hours. Check LCBO.com for local store hours.

Beer Stores also close at 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve and will remain closed through Christmas Day. Four stores in Ottawa will re-open on Boxing Day from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.:

1860 Bank St.

1984 Baseline Rd.

548 Montreal Rd.

515 Somerset Street W.

Shopping

Ottawa’s major shopping malls are open Christmas Eve, closed Christmas Day and open once again on Boxing Day. Call any independent businesses for their store hours. Contact a specific drug store for their hours.

The Rideau Centre

Christmas Eve: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Christmas Day: CLOSED

Boxing Day: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

St. Laurent Shopping Centre: 12:30 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Christmas Eve: 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Christmas Day: CLOSED

Boxing Day: 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Place d’Orléans:

Christmas Eve: 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Christmas Day: CLOSED

Boxing Day: 9:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Bayshore Shopping Centre:

Christmas Eve: 8 am. to 5 p.m.

Christmas Day: CLOSED

Boxing Day: 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Tanger Outlets:

Christmas Eve: 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Christmas Day: CLOSED

Boxing Day: 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Entertainment

Cineplex movie theatres are open 365 days a year.

ByTowne Cinema

Christmas Eve: OPEN (show times vary)

Christmas Day: CLOSED

Boxing Day: OPEN (show times vary)

Sens Rink of Dreams

Open daily from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m., weather permitting.

Check here for the rink’s status on any given day.

The National Gallery of Canada

Christmas Eve: 10 a.m to 2 p.m.

Christmas Day: CLOSED

Boxing Day: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The Canadian War Museum and the Canadian Museum of History

Christmas Eve: 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Christmas Day: CLOSED

Boxing Day: 9:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The Canadian Museum of Nature

Christmas Eve: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Christmas Day: CLOSED

Boxing Day: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The Canada Aviation and Space Museum

Christmas Eve: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Christmas Day: CLOSED

Boxing Day: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Canada Agriculture and Food Museum

Christmas Eve: CLOSED

Christmas Day: CLOSED

Boxing Day: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Canada Science and Technology Museum

Christmas Eve: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Christmas Day: CLOSED

Boxing Day: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

City of Ottawa services