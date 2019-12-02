Menu

House Fire

Omemee home damaged after couch catches fire, fire chief says

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted December 2, 2019 4:07 pm
Couch fire damages home in Omemee
WATCH: Damage is pegged at $50,000 following a house fire in Omemee on Monday afternoon.

Damage is pegged at $50,000 following a small house fire in Omemee on Monday afternoon.

Around 12:40 p.m., City of Kawartha Lakes Fire and Rescue Service firefighters were called to a reported structure fire at a home on Grassy Road.

District fire chief Dave Kish told Global News Peterborough that crews discovered a couch on fire inside the home.

Kish said the cause of the fire appears to be a heater which was located near the couch.

He said the fire was contained to the couch but the home has sustained heat and smoke damage. A front window also shattered due to the heat.

No one was home at the time, but a dog found inside was not injured, Kish said.

Story continues below advertisement

The animal was placed in a trailer in the driveway of the home until the homeowner arrived.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
FireHouse FireCity of Kawartha LakesKawartha LakesOmemeeOmemee house fireheaterCouch FireGrassy Road house fireelectrical heaterGrassy Road
