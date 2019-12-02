Menu

Elderly woman taken to hospital after driving into tree on Albert Street in Regina

By Jonathan Guignard Global News
Posted December 2, 2019 3:10 pm
Regina police say an elderly woman has been taken to hospital after she drove into a tree on Albert Street south. File / Global News

An elderly woman was taken to hospital with serious injuries after crashing into two trees on Albert Street south on Monday afternoon, according to Regina police.

Police said the incident happened while the woman was driving in the southbound lane at about noon.

READ MORE: Pedestrian dead following Friday night collision: Regina police

The woman steered the vehicle onto the green space separating Albert Street from the Albert Street West Service Road, hitting the trees, police said.

READ MORE: Driver dead after head-on collision near Yellow Grass, Sask.

Police said they don’t know what caused the driver to lose control of the vehicle. Collision reconstructionists are on the scene.

The investigation is ongoing. Police are advising motorists to avoid the area.

