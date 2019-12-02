Elderly woman taken to hospital after driving into tree on Albert Street in Regina

Send this page to someone via email

An elderly woman was taken to hospital with serious injuries after crashing into two trees on Albert Street south on Monday afternoon, according to Regina police.

Police said the incident happened while the woman was driving in the southbound lane at about noon.

The woman steered the vehicle onto the green space separating Albert Street from the Albert Street West Service Road, hitting the trees, police said.

Police said they don’t know what caused the driver to lose control of the vehicle. Collision reconstructionists are on the scene.

The investigation is ongoing. Police are advising motorists to avoid the area.

