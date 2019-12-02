Peterborough man, on condition not to possess weapons, found with knives: police

Send this page to someone via email

A Peterborough man is facing charges including carrying concealed weapon following a weekend incident.

Around 9 a.m. on Sunday, Peterborough police say, officers were in the area of Brookdale Plaza on Chemong Road investigating another matter when they located the man who was wanted on a warrant from another police service for failing to attend court.

Police arrested the man under the strength of the warrant.

During the search of the accused, several knives were allegedly found in his possession. Police say the man is currently on conditions to not possess any weapons.

As a result of the investigation, Christopher Lee Brock, 29, of Murray Street, was arrested and charged with carrying a concealed weapon and failure to comply with a recognizance.

Story continues below advertisement

He was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court on Monday.

0:57 Witness video shows moment London Bridge suspect shot by police Witness video shows moment London Bridge suspect shot by police