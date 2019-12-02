Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Surrey

Former tent city residents accuse Surrey of a ‘war on the poor’

By Janet Brown Global News
Posted December 2, 2019 6:07 pm
Surrey moves in to remove homeless camp after new shelter opens
WATCH: (Aired Nov. 23, 2019) City of Surrey crews are starting to remove a homeless encampment along King George Boulevard after a new shelter opened with room to house the campers.

Calling it a “war on the poor,” some former residents of a Surrey tent city say they lost most of their belongings when the city moved them last week.

The remaining residents in the Sanctuary Tent City worked for three days to move their belongings from private property to city property.

New conflict over homeless in Surrey
New conflict over homeless in Surrey

Dave Diewart, a spokesperson for Sanctuary residents, said three days wasn’t enough time for some who had been living there for years.

“We feel like the plan was rushed without any notice people didn’t have time to pack up it wasn’t very clear where they would go the shelter was full,” he said.

READ MORE: Residents of Surrey tent city resist displacement: ‘We have nowhere else to go’

The nearby Surrey Urban Mission confirmed to Global News that shelters in the area are full.

Story continues below advertisement

Global News has reached out to the city for comment.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
SurreySurrey homelesssurrey tent citySurrey Urban Missionsanctuary tent city
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.