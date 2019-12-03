Adopt A Pal: Four puppies warm up a chilly day with cuteness

Every Monday on Adopt a Pal, Global News Morning features rescues in Manitoba to help them find forever homes.
This week, Penny’s All Breed Animal Rescue visits Global Winnipeg with four dogs looking for new homes.
READ MORE: Adopt A Pal: Sweet shepherd looking for an angel
Haley is calm and respectable around new people. Haley was previously adopted, but was returned due to some unforeseen circumstances. Haley is curious and enjoys her cuddle time with her family.
Puppies need a helping hand
Eight puppies were found in Grand Rapids not doing well. Their mother was sick and stopped feeding them at four weeks old. The mother has since been returned to her owner and now the puppies need their forever home after making improvements health-wise.
Foster Parents needed
Foster parents are greatly needed by the rescue to help take care of the animals. The supplies needed for the dogs are given to the foster, the only thing needed from the fosters are a loving home and support for the animals if training or extra care is need.
More information about becoming a foster or adopting can be found here.
WATCH: Adopt A Pal: Penny’s All Breed Animal Rescue
COMMENTS