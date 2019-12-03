Menu

Lifestyle

Adopt A Pal: Four puppies warm up a chilly day with cuteness

By Corey Callaghan Global News
Posted December 3, 2019 10:37 am
Updated December 3, 2019 10:38 am
Adopt a Pal Dec. 2
On this week's edition of Adopt a Pal, we meet three puppies and a sweet, gentle adult dog from Peggy's All-Breed Animal Rescue.

Every Monday on Adopt a Pal, Global News Morning features rescues in Manitoba to help them find forever homes.

This week, Penny’s All Breed Animal Rescue visits Global Winnipeg with four dogs looking for new homes.

Haley is calm and respectable around new people. Haley was previously adopted, but was returned due to some unforeseen circumstances. Haley is curious and enjoys her cuddle time with her family.

Haley joins Global News Morning for the latest edition of Adopt A Pal.
Haley joins Global News Morning for the latest edition of Adopt A Pal. Global News

Puppies need a helping hand

Eight puppies were found in Grand Rapids not doing well. Their mother was sick and stopped feeding them at four weeks old. The mother has since been returned to her owner and now the puppies need their forever home after making improvements health-wise.

Numerous puppies joined Global News Morning for the latest edition of Adopt A Pal.
Numerous puppies joined Global News Morning for the latest edition of Adopt A Pal. Global News
Penny's All Breed Animal Rescue brought in some puppies needing forever homes.
Penny's All Breed Animal Rescue brought in some puppies needing forever homes. Elisha Dacey/Global News
Eight puppies are needing forever homes.
Eight puppies are needing forever homes. Elisha Dacey/Global News
Online Producer Elisha Dacey cuddles with a puppy ahead of Adopt A Pal.
Online Producer Elisha Dacey cuddles with a puppy ahead of Adopt A Pal. Elisha Dacey/Global News

Foster Parents needed

Foster parents are greatly needed by the rescue to help take care of the animals. The supplies needed for the dogs are given to the foster, the only thing needed from the fosters are a loving home and support for the animals if training or extra care is need.

More information about becoming a foster or adopting can be found here.

WATCH: Adopt A Pal: Penny’s All Breed Animal Rescue

Adopt A Pal: Four puppies warm up a chilly Monday with cuteness
Adopt A Pal: Four puppies warm up a chilly Monday with cuteness
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
DogAdoptionAnimal AdoptionPuppyAdopt A PalAdoptPenny's All Breed Rescue
