St. David Catholic Secondary School in Waterloo closed due to power outage

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

St. David Catholic Secondary School in Waterloo closed on Monday because of a power outage, according to the Waterloo Catholic District School Board.

A spokesperson for the board says it will likely be resolved Monday.

READ MORE: Teachers’ walkout will close public elementary schools in Waterloo

“The power outage at St. David CSS is expected to be resolved in time for the resumption of school tomorrow,” chief managing officer John Shewchuk said via email.

“Students and staff are advised to monitor the school website and social media for updates.“

3:01 Ontario teacher negotiations: where the unions stand, so far Ontario teacher negotiations: where the unions stand, so far

Students’ return to school could be short-lived.

READ MORE: Government consultation shows parents overwhelmingly reject class size increase, sources say

The Ontario Secondary School Teachers’ Federation (OSSTF) could walk out on Wednesday, which would close St. David Catholic Secondary School for the second time in a week.

Story continues below advertisement

The union, which is currently in talks with the Ontario government over a new deal, announced last Thursday that it would walk out Wednesday unless a deal was reached.