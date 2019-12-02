Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
St. David Catholic Secondary School

St. David Catholic Secondary School in Waterloo closed due to power outage

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted December 2, 2019 10:00 am
St. David Catholic Secondary School in Waterloo.
St. David Catholic Secondary School in Waterloo. Google Maps

St. David Catholic Secondary School in Waterloo closed on Monday because of a power outage, according to the Waterloo Catholic District School Board.

A spokesperson for the board says it will likely be resolved Monday.

READ MORE: Teachers’ walkout will close public elementary schools in Waterloo

“The power outage at St. David CSS is expected to be resolved in time for the resumption of school tomorrow,” chief managing officer John Shewchuk said via email.

“Students and staff are advised to monitor the school website and social media for updates.“

Ontario teacher negotiations: where the unions stand, so far
Ontario teacher negotiations: where the unions stand, so far

Students’ return to school could be short-lived.

READ MORE: Government consultation shows parents overwhelmingly reject class size increase, sources say

The Ontario Secondary School Teachers’ Federation (OSSTF) could walk out on Wednesday, which would close St. David Catholic Secondary School for the second time in a week.

Story continues below advertisement

The union, which is currently in talks with the Ontario government over a new deal, announced last Thursday that it would walk out Wednesday unless a deal was reached.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
WaterlooWaterloo Catholic District School BoardWCDSBSt. David Catholic Secondary SchoolSt. David Catholic Secondary School closedSt. David WaterlooWaterloo school closing
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.