Liberal stronghold east of Montreal up for grabs in Jean-Talon byelection

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Voters head to the polls today in a Quebec City riding that could be in play after being a Liberal stronghold for more than 50 years.

A provincial byelection was triggered in the Jean-Talon riding after the resignation of veteran Liberal Sébastien Proulx in August.

The governing Coalition Avenir Québec has high hopes of picking up the riding.

READ MORE: Liberal MNA Sébastien Proulx steps down from politics

If the Liberals are unable to hold onto the seat, the party would have no representation outside of Montreal and the Outaouais region.

Ten people are in the running for the seat, notably Gertrude Bourdon, a former hospital administrator, for the Liberals and Joelle Boutin, a former political staffer, for the Coalition Avenir Québec.

Story continues below advertisement

Québec solidaire is running Olivier Bolduc while the Parti Québécois candidate is Sylvain Barrette.

The riding has been in Liberal hands since 1966.

READ MORE: Whisper campaign questions black Liberal candidate’s appeal outside Montreal