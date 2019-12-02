Trump says he will restore tariffs on Brazil, Argentina ‘immediately’

Send this page to someone via email

U.S. President Donald Trump announced on Monday he would be immediately restoring steel and aluminum tariffs on Brazil and Argentina.

In a tweet posted just after 6 a.m., Trump said the countries have been “presiding over a massive devaluation of their currencies” which he says is bad for American farmers.

…..Reserve should likewise act so that countries, of which there are many, no longer take advantage of our strong dollar by further devaluing their currencies. This makes it very hard for our manufactures & farmers to fairly export their goods. Lower Rates & Loosen – Fed! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 2, 2019

“The Federal Reserve should likewise act so that countries, of which there are many, no longer take advantage of our strong dollar by further devaluing their currencies,” Trump wrote. “This makes it very hard for our manufactures & farmers to fairly export their goods.”

-With files from Reuters