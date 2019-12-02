Menu

World

Trump says he will restore tariffs on Brazil, Argentina ‘immediately’

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted December 2, 2019 6:27 am
Updated December 2, 2019 6:29 am
President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally in Sunrise, Fla., Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019.
President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally in Sunrise, Fla., Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

U.S. President Donald Trump announced on Monday he would be immediately restoring steel and aluminum tariffs on Brazil and Argentina.

In a tweet posted just after 6 a.m., Trump said the countries have been “presiding over a massive devaluation of their currencies” which he says is bad for American farmers.

Story continues below advertisement

“The Federal Reserve should likewise act so that countries, of which there are many, no longer take advantage of our strong dollar by further devaluing their currencies,” Trump wrote. “This makes it very hard for our manufactures & farmers to fairly export their goods.”

READ MORE: U.S. to apply tariffs to fabricated steel imports from Mexico

More to come…

-With files from Reuters

