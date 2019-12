Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Montreal police were called to a fire in a Pointe-aux-Trembles restaurant on Sherbrooke Street and 8th Avenue early Monday morning.

Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the fire, which started around 1:40 a.m., but called police due to the circumstances of the fire.

Police say the front window was shattered, but no accelerants were found inside.

The arson squad has taken over the investigation.

Story continues below advertisement