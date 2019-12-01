Call of the Wilde: Boston Bruins hand the Montreal Canadiens another loss

The goal is the playoffs and if the Habs continue on the path that they are on now, it will be four seasons out of five that Bergevin’s Canadiens miss the playoffs. This is a horrendous record, and in a market like Montreal it usually leads to a firing. The issue with Bergevin is he knows how to win a lot of moments, but he has not built a winner. The perfect example is the trade of Jonathan Drouin. He acquired the talented forward who has been good, but he lost a talented defenceman in Mikael Sergachev.

The trade itself is a tough call who won at the moment, but Drouin was the leading scorer on the Canadiens when he injured his wrist and needed surgery. So Drouin is not the problem. The problem is that Bergevin traded a defenceman away when his team was poor on defence. He ended up weakening his team. There was no replacement for Sergachev, and his defence now is paper thin. Sergachev is also the style of defender that the Habs need providing some offence while moving the puck up the ice well. Bergevin is building a good trading resume, but he’s not building a winner. Every team has a big white board with the entire depth chart listed top to bottom.

It’s all there: Draft picks, AHL players, NHL players, players in Europe…. The entire depth chart of the organization is right there to look at, so when he traded Sergachev away, what did that depth chart say to him? How did he reconcile that he was going to be fine trading away the only puck mover of the future that he could rely on? Then again, how about that Pacioretty trade? Wow, what a huge win! You see… it’s not easy to figure this Bergevin guy out. Geoff Molson will decide Bergevin’s future ultimately. The owner recently gave the GM a glowing review. One surmises Molson must still be evaluating each specific moment, and ignoring the general disappointment.